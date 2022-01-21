RINEX 4.00 format now available

The Xenobiology update is now available for Astroneer, letting you hang out with "space snails" as your new permanent companions. The update arrived for all platforms alongside Astroneer's launch on Nintendo Switch, and you can grab a glimpse of the space snails at the end of the Switch launch trailer above. "The Xenobiology Update introduces a new adventure where players embark on a narrative-focused mission all across the solar system to discover the secrets behind the curious Galastropods," the devs explain. The Galastropods apparently love treats — if you feed them, they'll reward you with a "unique benefit." Picking their favourite food will increase the time the benefit is active. The update's story has you hunting for Galastropods to "investigate the mystery behind their appearance," while new missions have also been added to the early game to "launch players on a journey of snail discovery across the solar system!"

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO