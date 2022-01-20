ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.12:1-3; quote by Ezra Taft Benson

Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Isa.12:1-2 Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is the foundation upon which sincere and meaningful repentance must be built. If we truly seek to put away sin, we must...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
MyChesCo

Ascension’s Catholic Bible Podcast #1 in U.S. Again

EXTON, PA — Déjà vu for 2022: America’s top New Year’s Resolution is once again to read the Bible with a Catholic priest. The hit podcast The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)™ featuring Jeff Cavins reached the #1 position on the U.S. Apple Charts, one year after achieving the same feat in January 2021.
EXTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Jesus Christ
wels.net

Through My Bible Yr 2 – January 12

Isaiah 44:24 – 45:25 (EHV) Bible reading based on Isaiah 44:24 – 45:25 (EHV) the Lord who formed you from the womb, says. who hammered out the earth. and turn their knowledge into foolishness. 26 He is the one who fulfills the word of his servants,. who completes...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Jim Graff: God loves passionately and purposefully

My friend’s life took an unexpected turn years ago. If it weren’t for God’s leading, I cringe to think where he might be. It started in his twenties. He sensed God say his writing gift would impact many people. Soon after, a door of opportunity opened. He was offered the associate pastor position of a church. While there, a painful misstep happened in his marriage. Though deeply hurt, he stayed faithful to his wife and to Jesus. Soon, another opportunity presented itself.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bread Crumbs: Live every day as if it's your last

Last week, Betty White would have turned 100 years old. America’s favorite Golden Girl and seller of Snicker’s didn’t quite make it. As reported by national and international news outlets, White died on New Year’s Eve, just two and a half weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon: People who cross our path - God's opportunities

A funny thing happened on the way to pick up some boxes of food collected by a health service group for a community food pantry serving the needy. As soon as I walked out of their place of business and loaded up the boxes of food, a couple approached me with a request. It was a Hispanic couple, one knew very little English and other knew enough to get by.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#American
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
Slate

My Manipulative Mother is Now a Manipulative Grandmother

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother is a difficult person. Someone who only met her briefly might be struck by how bubbly and sweet she is, but I overdosed on that long ago and have seen the manipulative person behind the mask. My wife and I recently had our second child, a daughter whom we’ve given a very feminine name, but we mostly call her by a short, ambisexual nickname (along the lines of Sam for Samantha or Max for Maxine). My mother, however, keeps referring to her by a different and more feminine nickname, one we dislike. I realize that children will accrue different names over time and that it’s not that unusual for a grandparent to have a different pet name for a grandchild than the name the parents use, and I also know that this is not a very high-stakes matter. But I do think it’s a low-key example of her being controlling, and in this case doubles as policing gender norms. I might feel differently about the use of this name if it were coming from a different person (or even just a different grandparent). How justified would I be in insisting she use the same nickname we do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

35 Bible Verses for Depression

1. “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” — Romans 8:26. 2. “Answer me quickly, O Lord! My spirit fails! Hide...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy