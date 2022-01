SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Gusty conditions will start off the weekend in the San Diego area Friday, creating a potential for wind damage and roadway hazards. Breezy, dry winds will be the main threat into the weekend as gusts up to 45 mph begin Friday evening. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 p.m. on Friday and continue through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. This will apply to San Diego County inland valleys and mountains, but other spots on the map will still see elevated gusts at times. Sustained speeds are expected to increase to the 15 to 25 mph range.

