ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA fines Nets assistant David Vanterpool for in-game interference

By Zach Braziller
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

Assistant coach David Vanterpool’s interference during the Nets’ narrow victory over the Wizards on Wednesday night cost him and the team some cash.

The NBA fined Vanterpool $10,000 and fined the Nets $25,000, the league announced, after video was captured of the assistant coach interfering with a play.

The Nets were ahead by six points with 5:42 left in the fourth quarter when Washington guard Spencer Dinwidde attempted a pass to an open Kyle Kuzma in the corner in front of the Nets’ bench.

But Vanterpool had his hand out and deflected the pass, leading to a steal by Nets rookie Kessler Edwards. Kuzma subsequently fouled the Nets’ Patty Mills to stop play and argue.

Ben Taylor, the officiating crew chief, told a pool reporter that the officials didn’t see the play and there isn’t a rule in place for such a play to be reviewed. After the game, Kuzma went off about the deflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvYb6_0draFpht00
Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool

“That was also horses–t, too,” he said. “You’ve got [Nets head coach] Steve Nash blocking the ref’s view. He can’t see s–t. I don’t know what else to say. It’s very unfortunate, but you’ve just got to live with it.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Report: NBA investigating Nets coach's live-ball interference

The NBA is looking into a play where Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool touched an opponent's pass as it flew past the Nets' bench area in Wednesday's game, the New York Daily News reported. The Washington Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie had passed the ball to Kyle Kuzma in the corner...
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Brooklyn Nets and assistant coach punished for interference against Wizards

The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool $10,000 and the Nets organization $25,000 for Vanterpool’s interference during a live play in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Vanterpool stuck his hand out and deflected a pass from Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie to an open Kyle Kuzma...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA investigating Nets assistant who knocked away Wizards pass

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool is under league investigation for in-game interference after he was seen knocking a Washington Wizards pass out of bounds, according to the New York Daily News. Officials didn't notice the deflection and ruled the play a Wizards turnover, but television replays showed Vanterpool reaching...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Taylor
Person
David Vanterpool
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kyle Kuzma
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Fines#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Referee cites ‘egregiousness of the profanity’ for ejection of Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy