Turnover among hospital CEOs was up 11 percent year over year in 2021, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm. "We saw a spike in CEO exits in October, which aligned with a high quits rate and record job openings," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a news release. "Turnover began to slow as supply chain issues and another wave of COVID cases arrived, causing companies to retain their leaders to weather the storm."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO