ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 66-56 on Thursday at the UCCU Center. Graduate student Xavier Johnson led the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5 WAC) with a season-high 21 points, making a season-high five 3-pointers...
OREM, UT
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Women Lose 59-56 to Utah Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball lost 59-56 to Utah Valley. The Wolverines scored the final five points of the game to win the contest. Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros with 17 points. UTRGV falls to 2-2 in WAC conference play. UTRGV’s next game is at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Orem, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Basketball
Orem, UT
Sports
Local
Utah College Basketball
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
College Basketball
The Cullman Tribune

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: 4 JV matchups tip things off on day 1

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the action tipped off with four junior varsity battles at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon. The Holly Pond Lady Broncos got things started with a 39-24 win over Vinemont and West Point’s JV boys followed them with a dominant, 63-22 win over Hanceville. The West Point Lady Warriors downed Cold Springs 51-15 in the second JV Girls bout of the day and in the nightcap, Fairview’s JV Boys advanced after defeating Cold Springs 60-19. Holly Pond 39 – Vinemont 24 (JV Girls) Trinity Sartin knocked down a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Kansas City Star

Aimaq leads Utah Valley to 58-41 victory over Lamar

Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 58-41 win over Lamar on Saturday. Aimaq made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Connor Harding had 12 points and Le'Tre Darthard scored 11. Tim Ceaser had nine rebounds.
OREM, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Fuller
KRQE News 13

Antonia Anderson makes history for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history. Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Vaqueros#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy