Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 66-56 on Thursday at the UCCU Center. Graduate student Xavier Johnson led the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5 WAC) with a season-high 21 points, making a season-high five 3-pointers...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball lost 59-56 to Utah Valley. The Wolverines scored the final five points of the game to win the contest. Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros with 17 points. UTRGV falls to 2-2 in WAC conference play. UTRGV’s next game is at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against […]
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the action tipped off with four junior varsity battles at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon. The Holly Pond Lady Broncos got things started with a 39-24 win over Vinemont and West Point’s JV boys followed them with a dominant, 63-22 win over Hanceville. The West Point Lady Warriors downed Cold Springs 51-15 in the second JV Girls bout of the day and in the nightcap, Fairview’s JV Boys advanced after defeating Cold Springs 60-19.
Holly Pond 39 – Vinemont 24 (JV Girls)
Trinity Sartin knocked down a...
Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 58-41 win over Lamar on Saturday. Aimaq made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Connor Harding had 12 points and Le'Tre Darthard scored 11. Tim Ceaser had nine rebounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history. Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point […]
Abilene Christian came out of the gates with urgency in Saturday’s 77-68 home win over California Baptist.
The Wildcats began the game on a 17-0 run, shooting 6-of-9 from the field in that stretch. The early cushion helped them snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 13-7 overall, 3-5 conference.
...
Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State.
The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
STARKVILLE — Iverson Molinar had no idea. At the forefront was a Mississippi State basketball win Saturday, rebounding from a loss on Wednesday to Florida and washing away memories of the defeat in Oxford against Ole Miss two weeks earlier. That he had 20 points in the 78-60 victory at Humphrey Coliseum was a footnote.
Comments / 0