Beaumont officially confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant last week, but the diagnosis didn’t come as much of a surprise. At least two other cases have already been identified for other residents of Jefferson County, and other area residents have probably been bitten by this bug. The variant is spreading through much of Texas, the nation and the world. This is the latest twist in a pandemic that is approaching the two-year mark, and it is not an easy challenge to deal with.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO