Brookfield Township, OH

Brookfield hands Liberty its first loss of the season

By Danielle Podlaski
 1 day ago

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team handed Liberty its first loss of the season Thursday, edging the Leopards 53-46.

Watch the above video for game highlights and postgame reaction from the Warriors.

Grexa and Thompson score 21; Badger powers to 7-5

Brookfield led 23-12 at halftime. Liberty pulled within three points late in the fourth quarter.

Audrey Reardon paced the Warriors with 14 points. Cianna Smith finished with 18 in the loss.

With the victory, Brookfield improves to 9-3 while Liberty drops to 13-1.

Grexa's 23 guides Badger past Niles

Katie Grexa scored 14 of Badger’s first 29 points as the Lady Braves posted their 8th win of the season with their 58-17 victory over Niles. Grexa finished with 23 points.
NILES, OH
