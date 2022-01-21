Brookfield hands Liberty its first loss of the season

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team handed Liberty its first loss of the season Thursday, edging the Leopards 53-46.

Watch the above video for game highlights and postgame reaction from the Warriors.

Brookfield led 23-12 at halftime. Liberty pulled within three points late in the fourth quarter.

Audrey Reardon paced the Warriors with 14 points. Cianna Smith finished with 18 in the loss.

With the victory, Brookfield improves to 9-3 while Liberty drops to 13-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.