Belle is the latest anime by Mamoru Hosoda about a shy girl named Suzu who enters a virtual reality to reinvent herself. I enjoyed the movie overall, while I have a few complaints it was worth watching and I think will definitely be worth seeing at a movie theater. I watched the subtitled version so I can’t speak to how well they cast the English dub outside of the few clips that have been released. Spoilers ahead so stop reading if you haven’t watched the movie yet and don’t want to know what happens.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO