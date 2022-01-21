ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor discusses Michigan State and Brandon Jordan

By Kenny Jordan
 2 days ago
As the calendar year gets closer and closer to February and the 2022 recruiting cycle is finalized, the attention is starting to shift onto the 2023 and 2024 recruits heading into their upper classmen years of high school.

Shadow Creek (TX.) 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor is one of the many recruits Michigan State has extended an offer to in the last few days and it's an offer that has already stuck out to the sophomore edge rusher.

"Michigan State was the first school that offered me so they will always have a place in my heart," said Taylor.

Michigan State first offered Taylor way back on February 9th of last year. Today, new defensive ends and pash rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan reaffirmed the offer to Taylor.

"Michigan State believed in me when I didn't even have any varsity tape yet. I'm just enjoying the process right now and continuing to let God guide me."

Coach Brandon Jordan before his arrival at Michigan State worked with hundreds of athletes around the country from middle schoolers all the way to the NFL including Taylor.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Brandon, he's been training me since the 8th grade. Having him at MSU will make it feel more at home for me."

Although Taylor hasn't officially met Mel Tucker he has a great respect for him and his program.

"Coach Tucker is a great coach. He changes programs he's around. I would love to meet him one day."

Now, Taylor is gearing up for a spring and summer full of camps around the country while enjoying his recruiting process.

"I'm planning on going to some camps this summer and enjoying the process."

Taylor already has 10 offers and is hearing from schools such as LSU, Michigan, Arizona State and TCU.

