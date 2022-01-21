ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to...

Carscoops

Sony In Search For Partners To Ease Possible Entry In The EV Market

Sony is looking for new technology partners to assist in entering the EV market under the Sony Mobility Inc.venture that will be initiated in spring 2022. The news was shared to Reuters by a Sony executive who said that their goal is “to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces”.
finovate.com

Mastercard Adds Two Partners to its Business Payments Service

Yesterday, Mastercard unveiled two new clients for its Mastercard Track Business Payment Service. The New York-based payments giant announced that BMO and Moneris Solutions Corporation have joined Mastercard Track. Mastercard launched the new service for Canadian businesses earlier this year. Mastercard Track creates efficiencies for business users by simplifying and...
US News and World Report

Spring Free EV, Cox Partner to Supply Used EVs to Small Businesses

(Reuters) - Fintech startup Spring Free EV and Cox Automotive have partnered to provide used electric vehicles to smaller businesses through a new subscription program, the two companies said Thursday. Business owners can more affordably shift their fleets from gas-powered to electric vehicles, paying a per-mile usage fee and a...
MotorAuthority

Porsche exits Audi-led Artermis project to develop new EV on its own

Porsche will no longer build an electric vehicle on the basis of the so-called Artemis Project technology platform spearheaded by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi. Audi started the Artemis Project in 2020 with the aim of developing a platform designed for highly efficient EVs. Under the original plan, the platform was to spawn models for Audi, Bentley and Porsche under the Landjet code name, with the first of these due to be revealed in 2024 and on sale in 2025.
thefastmode.com

floLIVE Partners with Sony & Kigen for New Global iSIM

FloLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions has collaborated with Kigen – a global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) – a leading Cellular IoT chipset provider. The three vendors have successfully developed an advanced, state-of-the-art solution based on...
The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
Robb Report

Alpha Unveils a New All-Electric Wagon to Its Forthcoming Lineup of EVs

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace. The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon. The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
reverb.com

Martin Adds New Offset Acoustics to Its SC Series

New for 2022, Martin is expanding its high-quality acoustic-electric SC Series with three new guitar models that will be joining the SC-13E released last year. Designed for ultimate playability and movement, these models feature thin bodies, sloping bouts, a single-cutaway, low string height, and a deeply contoured heel to give players all of the feel of an electric with acoustic sensibilities. New guitars joining the line are the Martin SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst, as well as a new SC-10E model.
985theriver.com

Microsoft deal to deliver $390 million payday for Activision’s embattled CEO

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has gone from defending his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination claims at the video game maker to preparing to walk away with a windfall of at least $390 million. The 58-year-old executive stands to receive the payday...
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
985theriver.com

Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

(Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 5.6% to $34,448.94 at 18:10 GMT on Saturday, losing 1,878.27 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 1.8% from the year’s low of $34,000 on Jan. 22. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
985theriver.com

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders to disclose holdings to prepare a bondholder identification list, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The cash-strapped firm said the identification list is for communicating with bondholders. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
985theriver.com

Swiss bank UBP boosts assets under management 8.8% in 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privee said assets under management rose 8.8% in 2021 to 160.4 billion Swiss francs ($175.40 billion), helped by favourable market conditions and net capital inflows of 5.7 billion francs. “This net new money comes mainly from growth markets, but in particular Asia,...
