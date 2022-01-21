ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Glitch in COVID test website won’t let some living in apartments order kits

Cover picture for the articleThe White House launched a website this week for Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. The website launched one day ahead of schedule, but there are still some bugs that need to be worked out. Americans can visit COVIDTests.gov to order four tests per household. The process only...

Joe Biden
westernmassnews.com

Federal website for at-home test kits accepting orders starting Wednesday

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves at local pharmacies, but you'll soon be able to have those test kits delivered straight to your home. Beginning on Wednesday, Americans will be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online. According to the Biden Administration, 500...
AMHERST, MA
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Customers boycott Starbucks after coffee chain reverses vaccine mandate for workers

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...
HEALTH

