The kid from Lafayette, Indiana had done it. There he was, surrounded by a mosh of bodies, arms holding up phones, some donning suit jackets, others in a color of crimson, smiling faces, mouths open. There was joy, euphoria. Trayce Jackson-Davis was there too, raising Rob Phinisee’s arm, then picking him up, holding him into the air with the help of others. Then Phinisee was above the crowd, waving his arms upward, his jersey being tugged by those around him.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO