Aston Villa’s No. 1 goalkeeperEmiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension to remain at the Premier League club until 2027.The Argentina international joined the side ahead of the 2020/21 season from Arsenal and has been impressive for Steven Gerrard’s team. In his first season he equalled the record for most clean sheets in a campaign with 15 to his name.He only made his international debut in June but was named as the favoured keeper for the Copa America final where he lifted the trophy. Martinez has gained respect across the footballing world and has received high praise from Lionel Messi.The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO