Intel plans new chip manufacturing site in Ohio - report

 1 day ago

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is committing $20 billion to build a manufacturing mega-site in New Albany, on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Time reported bit.ly/3fLzFmO on Thursday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

NBC4 Columbus

The $20 billion chip is out of the bag, Intel is coming according to TIME.com

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–TIME.com confirmed late Thursday that chipmaker Intel is committing $20 billion to build a “mega-site” in New Albany, Ohio. Thursday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office that he and the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would join JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.
NEW ALBANY, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What do Intel’s Central Ohio plans mean for the housing market?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Central Ohio already had a housing shortage and a high demand. Now, tech giant Intel Corp. is poised to bring thousands of new jobs to the region with a pair of semiconductor factories. For the project to be a sustainable success, the region needs to increase its housing supply, Columbus Realtors […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tennesseestar.com

Intel Officially Announces Chip Factory in Ohio

Computer giant Intel Friday officially announced its intention to build a multi-billion dollar semiconductor factory in Ohio. “Intel today announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio,” a corporate press release said. “The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of the company’s IDM 2.0 strategy. To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.”
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are questions about the future of a planned Peloton factory in Wood County, the company’s first American facility. This comes amid reports of price hikes on some products and possible production slowdowns. Company leaders also told investors peloton will likely lose more money than it expected this fiscal year.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are the societal impacts of ‘Silicon Heartland?’

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — In addition to the economic impacts of the multibillion dollar Intel chip facilities coming to New Albany over the next several years, the societal effects will be felt in Central Ohio for decades. Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with tech executive Aaron Verstraete, who moved to New Albany from Silicon […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
smarteranalyst.com

Intel to Invest $20B in Mega Chip Factories in Ohio

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) unveiled its plans to invest at least $20 billion towards two new advanced chip-making plants in Ohio with an aim to tap the burgeoning demand for semiconductor chips amid a prolonged global chip shortage. Mega-site Could Become World’s Largest Semiconductor Site. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres...
OHIO STATE
MySanAntonio

Intel plans $20 billion Ohio chip hub growing to world's largest

Intel Corp. plans to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world's biggest silicon-manufacturing site. The chipmaker will begin construction of two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, which it expects to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Invest Up to $100 Billion in New Ohio Mega Site

Intel have today said that it will build its next major manufacturing site in Ohio. The new 'mega site' will be similar to the company's other campuses in Arizona and Oregon, will house up to eight semiconductor production facilities and will cost up to $100 billion when fully built over the next decade. The construction will begin later this year and the first fab will go online in 2025. The initial investment will total $20 billion.
OHIO STATE
PC Gamer

Biden calls Intel's plan to build $20B chip factories in Ohio 'a game changer'

Intel has announced that it will spend $20 billion on two new semiconductor factories in Ohio. The company says that the factories won't be ready to start making chips until 2025, so the news sadly won't relieve us of the chip shortage making PC gaming so hard right now (which Intel estimates will continue until next year), but it could be the start of a long term shift in chip manufacturing. Alongside the announcement, President Biden is talking up his administration's effort to alleviate the global semiconductor shortage by increasing production in the US.
OHIO STATE
