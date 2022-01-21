ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland drop road game to Ohio State 95-89, lose second conference game in a row

By Allif Karim
 1 day ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the second time in a row, the Maryland women’s basketball team drop a Big Ten conference game, losing 95-89 against Ohio State. This is the first time the Terps have lost back-to-back conference games since 2018, when they lost to Purdue, Minnesota, and Michigan between February 15, 2018 to February 22, 2018.

“I thought this team came out, and they played their hearts out.” said acting head coach Karen Blair, “Obviously we’re not satisfied with the loss, it’s not what Maryland basketball is about. But I think our energy, and effort was right.”

All five starters for Maryland finished double digits in scoring, including Angel Reese, who picked up her 11th double-double of the season, behind a 22 point, and 11 rebound performance.

Taylor Mikesell, a former Terrapin, lead the Buckeyes with 33 points, going 5-5 from the perimeter, and shooting 11 of 13 from the field.

“We’ve gotta look down on that area, cause we can’t really let players like Maddie Nolan, and Taylor Mikesell get off like that.” said Katie Benzan, who finished the night with 16 points, “We’re gonna have to adjust in-game.”

The Terps trailed 25-15 to start the game in the first quarter, their second game in a row where they’ve trailed, and have had to dug themselves out. Benzan pointed out it was a step up from their game against Michigan, but it is not the end of their work ahead for the rest of the season.

“It’s just an area of improvement for us.” said Benzan, “We’re gonna work on starting hungrier, and more motivated. We need to start with a chip on our shoulders so that doesn’t happen again.”

The Terps start conference play 4-3 for the first time since 2014. Blair acknowledged that isn’t ideal for the team, but it is not time to hit the panic button yet for them.

“Being in January this is one of the things you love about the Big Ten.” said Blair, “You see different types of basketball, and it’s only going to make us better come march. So I thought we showed today there is a lot of things to learn from it.”

