The piano is one of the easiest — and most fun — instruments you can pick up. But if you’re a beginner who’s learning to read music for the first time, you might not be completely ready to commit to a full-sized instrument just yet (or have the space for one either). Enter the keyboard piano, a lighter alternative that can help you learn to play like your favorite composer or artist in no time. What Are the Best Keyboard Pianos for Beginners? Whether you’re learning new chords, how to read sheet music, or trying to play your favorite song from the...

8 DAYS AGO