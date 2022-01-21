ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota presents new EV with futuristic features

WDVM 25
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s no secret that the auto industry is gearing toward producing more electric vehicles. You’ll see many of them at the auto show in Washington D.C.

Toyota unveils its brand new electric vehicle – the BZ4X and it’s now available for customers to see. Industry experts outlined the electrification strategy to move towards more environmentally friendly cars. There is an estimated range of up to 250 miles per charge, a tech-savvy interior, and extra safety features. Tom Stricker, the vice president of sustainability at Toyota Motor North America group talks about what the new pre-collision feature does.

“Which expands the pre-collision and camera and radar detection ranges and can now detect cyclists and motorcycles both in daylight and in reduced lighting conditions,” said Stricker.

The new model will be for sale mid 2022. Toyota has 49 models on display at the auto show.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

