Stars' Braden Holtby: Beats Buffalo despite poor play

Klingberg dished out four assists -- three on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sabres. Klingberg recently requested a trade out of Dallas after extension talks broke down, but he's been a consummate professional while the Stars seek out a trade partner, and productive efforts like this will only help Klingberg in his quest for a lucrative contract this offseason. This strong performance ended a five-game point drought, which was preceded by a six-game point streak. Klingberg remains stuck on just one goal this season, but he's dished out 20 helpers in 32 games. Ten of the defenseman's points have come on the power play this season.
