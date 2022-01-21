ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Braden Holtby: Beats Buffalo despite poor play

Holtby stopped just 20 of 24 shots but came away with a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Thursday. The Stars came...

CBS Sports

Stars' Braden Holtby: Facing Red Wings on Friday

Holtby will defend the cage Friday in Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Holtby has posted a 7-8-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. The 32-year-old was shaky in his last start Thursday versus Buffalo, surrendering four goals on 24 shots en route to a 5-4 victory. Detroit has averaged 30 shots on goal and 2.95 goals for alongside a 13-6-2 record at home this season.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars' power play comes up huge in 5-4 comeback win in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On a night the Stars desperately needed to get back into the win column, their power play led the way in epic fashion. Erupting for four goals, including two in the third period, the Stars' power play drove them to a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. It was the catalyst for a comeback that saw the Stars erase two separate two-goal deficits, including two in the third period to stun the Sabres.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. in Keybank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Bags four apples in Buffalo

Klingberg dished out four assists -- three on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sabres. Klingberg recently requested a trade out of Dallas after extension talks broke down, but he's been a consummate professional while the Stars seek out a trade partner, and productive efforts like this will only help Klingberg in his quest for a lucrative contract this offseason. This strong performance ended a five-game point drought, which was preceded by a six-game point streak. Klingberg remains stuck on just one goal this season, but he's dished out 20 helpers in 32 games. Ten of the defenseman's points have come on the power play this season.
NHL
Brutal Beating in Buffalo; Flyers Lose 6-3

It seems like the Flyers took the local delicacy of Buffalo, the “Garbage Plate,” a little too seriously. They lose another game, tallying the losing streak to eleven straight. Philadelphia plays the Sabres three times this season, which is a big change from the eight matchups a year ago. This game was another “must-win” for the season, but it looks like the “tank train” is in full effect.
NHL

