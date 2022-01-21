Eagle, loon tours kick off Saturday

Miami, Fla. (January 11, 2022) – Space Adventure, an unprecedented immersive experience, celebrating one of humanity’s most important milestones – the arrival of man on the moon – will make its U.S. debut in Miami on April 7, 2022. The exhibit, which is out of this world – literally – will be housed in a megastructure specifically designed for the exhibit located in the heart of Downtown Miami at Maurice A. Ferré Park (formerly known as Museum Park), next to the Pérez Art Museum (PAMM), FTX Arena and Bayside (www.spaceadventure.us). To celebrate the opening of the exhibit, Charles Duke, an astronaut who went to the moon on Apollo 16, will be present to share his experiences with attendees.
Comments / 0