LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Child care providers across the state have an opportunity to get emergency funding from the state. Gov. Jared Polis in partnership with the Colorado Department of Human Services will use nearly $300 million in stimulus money to help stabilize the child care Industry. (credit: CBS) “For Colorado to move forward, we need to ensure hard-working parents and those returning to the workforce have the peace of mind that their children are receiving high-quality care and that our terrific child care centers can thrive,” said Polis in a statement. Aimee Dixon and Mara Hackett own Colorado Kids Academy together. In the six...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO