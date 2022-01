South Carolina is in line to get one of GG Jackson’s last official visits, and it’s going to take place a little earlier than expected. The five-star Ridge View High School basketball junior prospect originally was going to visit the Gamecocks on Feb. 18-20, but that has been pushed up a few weeks to Feb. 4-6 when USC hosts Tennessee. That weekend worked better with Jackson’s schedule.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO