We went over five weeks between podcast episodes, but that was a shorter break than the time between offers by MLB owners, who met with players on December 1, then later that night locked out the players when the collective bargaining agreement expired. The purported very necessary lockout did not, despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s stated hope, jumpstart negotiations, as it took 43 days for the league to make another offer.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO