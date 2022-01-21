ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

4 injured in crash north of Conway

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Thursday night in a crash north of Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Wise Road, according to HCFR. Four people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of crews on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

