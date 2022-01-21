ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 home test shortage: Clark County calls National Guard to testing clinics

By Allison Gens
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Supply chain issues are keeping home COVID-19 tests out of the hands of local health departments. The high demand for testing is causing one Miami Valley health department to call in extra reinforcements.

As of Thursday evening, the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is out of take-home COVID-19 tests. At the same time, the demand for in-person testing in the county is stretching their resources thin.

Health commissioner Charles Patterson said CCCHD’s COVID-19 testing clinics fill to capacity most days.

“Our testing clinics are running between 100 and 150 a day,” Patterson said.

When the clinic reaches capacity, CCCHD usually hands out a home test, but now they have no home tests to give.

‘Free’ at-home COVID-19 tests may cause supply chain shortage, taking tests from ODH

“If we don’t have those home tests to back up our capacity, we have people who are going undiagnosed with COVID in our community,” Patterson said.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said 1.2 million home tests were ordered for the month of January. ODH said a shipment of 800,000 of those tests has been delayed by the manufacturer due to national demand.

ODH said once more tests arrive, they will be prioritized for the state’s schools, colleges and universities in order to support in-person learning. A statement from ODH said in part:

“As tests become available after the urgent needs of K-12 schools and higher education institutions are met, the state will resume fulfilling requests for local health departments and other community partners to distribute.”

While they wait on test kits, CCCHD will get some of the testing help they need from the Ohio National Guard. The Guard confirmed Thursday they will be assisting at Clark County’s testing clinics as early as Monday.

“We’ve been taking resources from our vaccination clinic, resources from our other parts of the health department, and putting them over,” Patterson said. “This is going to give us just a little ease on those resources.”

ODH: Southwest Ohio isn’t out of COVID surge yet

The Guard will be helping Clark County until at least February 11. The help will allow the county to increase its testing capacity to fill some of the gap caused by the home test shortage.

“That’s specifically focused to ease the burden on the emergency department,” Patterson said. “We don’t want people to go to get tested at the emergency department.”

The Ohio National Guard is currently assisting at testing sites at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Dayton Children’s in Springboro.

So far, ODH has distributed about 5.6 million free testing kits across Ohio.

Patterson said CCCHD is hopeful they will have more home tests in stock sometime next week.

