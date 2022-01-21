Teaching Assistant (Part Time) - Term Time

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start Date: February 2022

Pay: FTE £18,680.00 (Pro Rata £9,519.00)

An exciting opportunity has arisen at All Souls' Church of England Primary School to join our team.

We are looking to appoint an experienced, dedicated and enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to work within EYFS and/or KS1. The successful candidate would be expected to show a positive impact on pupil progress within a classroom setting.

We require an organised professional who has:

  • Good interpersonal skills and the ability to remain calm under pressure.
  • High standard of English and Maths
  • The ability to liaise with staff, parents and professionals, offering support and challenge as appropriate.
  • The ability to work using your own initiative at a highly professional level.
  • A secure knowledge of safeguarding.
  • A thorough understanding of differing needs and vulnerability of children.
  • A belief in inclusion, diversity and the right of each child to be successful whatever their needs, abilities and background.
  • Ability to work as part of a hard working, enthusiastic and committed team.

The position will include playtime and lunchtime supervision.

Salary will be paid at Aquila Pay Level B £18,680.00 FTE (Pro Rata £9,519.00)

Working Hours will be 8:30am - 1pm Monday to Friday

Visits to the school are actively encouraged.

All applications must be via Kent-Teach. Cv's will not form part of the shortlisting so please include all your information on the appliaction form.

Closing Date: 21/01/2022 at 11:00

Interviews: Wednesday 26th January 2022

Shortlistng Date: Friday 21st January 2022

We encourage early applications and we reserve the right to close this vacancy early if a suitable candidate is found.

All Souls; CEP School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The appointment will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Information about the school

All Souls' CEP School is part of The Diocese of Canterbury Academies Trust (Aquila)

All Souls' CEP School is a good school where children enjoy learning. We are situated on the outskirts of Folkestone close to Shorncliffe Barracks, consequently a number of our pupils have Nepalese as their first language as their fathers serve in the Ghurkha regiment.

We have a dedicated and supportive team who strive to provide the best education for their pupils.

All Souls’ is an integrated, inclusive and happy school. Its Christian character is explicit through its Christian values which are lived out in its daily life.’ (SIAMS Report – February 2015) At our school we aim to ensure that key Christian values underpin the unique ethos of our school and are central to everything we undertake.

We value all pupils and there are regular opportunities for pupil voice to be shared and heard. All Souls’ CEP has a range of different faiths represented within our community. We value this diversity and use each others’ experiences and beliefs to enhance our learning experiences.

All Souls' CEP School is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all trustees, staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Disclosure from the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks, including overseas criminal background checks, where applicable. All new trustees, employees and volunteers will be required to undertake safeguarding training on induction which will be regularly updated in line with statutory guidance.

Please feel free to contact the office on 01303 275967 to arrange a visit.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

