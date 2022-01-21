ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Meal Supervisor - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

Pay: KR3 (£18,425 FTE)

Start Date: Feb 2022 (subject to DBS being returned)

We have a vacancy for a Midday Meal Supervisor, who is highly motivated, enthusiastic and passionate about making a difference for children.

The role also involves putting out dining tables, a cutlery set and beakers in time for the start of the lunch period, ensuring there are sufficient settings for the number of pupils eating that day and engaging children in purposeful play activities and encouraging an inclusive playground environment. The role may also require some cleaning in the dining hall. Previous experience is an advantage but not essential.

To work as a lunchtime supervisor, the following skills are desirable:

  • enjoyment of working with children
  • patience
  • the ability to stay calm
  • good communication skills
  • the ability to work as part of a team

Lunchtime supervisors must also be aware of responsibilities under child protection legislation (training will be provided) and report any safeguarding concerns to the head teacher.

PLEASE NOTE:

  • Term time only role
  • Monday - Friday, 11:45am - 1:15pm.
  • The salary will be a pro-rata KR3 - approximately £3,130

For more information about our school, please visit our website or feel free to call the office to discus the role further: 01233 622686

For more information about Finberry Primary School please visit the website and facebook page:

https://en-gb.facebook.com/finberryprimary/

Our school and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Please note that references will be requested prior to interview, at least one reference must be from your most recent employer.

Candidates who are invited for interview will be required to bring with them photo ID (either a valid driving licence or passport)

Closing Date: 21/01/2022 at 10:00

Interviews: wb 31st Jan (subject to references being returned)

Information about the school

Finberry Primary School is a 1FE Primary School in Ashford, Kent. A large, purpose-built site in Finberry Village, the school has an on-site nursery for 2,3 and 4 year olds and also hosts a Specialist Resource Provision dedicated for children with a primary need type of Autism. Ofsted judged the school to be Good in September 2018.

The school is a member of The Stour Academy Trust, a forwarding thinking Multi Academy Trust of primary schools that are transforming that way that children learn in order to better prepare them for the 21st century.

For more information, please visit the school’s website.

For more information about The Stour Academy Trust, please visit the Trust website.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

