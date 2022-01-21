Syracuse women’s basketball drops fifth straight with loss to No. 18 Georgia Tech (full coverage)

The Syracuse women’s basketball team (8-9, 1-6 ACC) dropped its fifth consecutive game with a 65-55 loss to No. 18 Georgia Tech (14-4, 5-2 ACC) on Thursday night at the Carrier Dome.

Size was a major issue for Syracuse. Georgia Tech had more rebounds, free throws and points in the paint.

The Orange also struggled offensively as they went five minutes without a single point in the second quarter.

