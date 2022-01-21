ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball drops fifth straight with loss to No. 18 Georgia Tech (full coverage)

 1 day ago
The Syracuse women’s basketball team (8-9, 1-6 ACC) dropped its fifth consecutive game with a 65-55 loss to No. 18 Georgia Tech (14-4, 5-2 ACC) on Thursday night at the Carrier Dome.

Size was a major issue for Syracuse. Georgia Tech had more rebounds, free throws and points in the paint.

The Orange also struggled offensively as they went five minutes without a single point in the second quarter.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • #18 Yellow Jackets Beat Syracuse by 10 (Cuse.com)
  • Poor shooting dooms Syracuse women’s basketball in 65-55 loss to No. 18 Georgia Tech (Syracuse.com)
  • Observations from SU’s loss to No. 18 GT: Paint issues, Strautmane returns (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

