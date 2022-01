Kingsway and Jackson Memorial staged a rematch of their thrilling dual meet of a week ago in the championship final of the first ever Kingsway Duals on Saturday and while the Jaguars came away with the win again, it was by a much closer margin as each team recorded eight pins and the officials had to work their way down to Criteria J, most near falls, to give Jackson Memorial a 37-36 win.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO