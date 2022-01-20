River Spirit announces Jon Pardi show

In a recent podcast interview with Rob + Holly on Audacy, Jon Pardi let the cat out of the bag that he is currently working on a new album slated for fall release. “It’s been a crazy year. A lot of these projects I’m doing right now is something I’ve been waiting to do. I took 2020 off of songwriting. I wrote here and there, and now this year we’re really going to buckle down and write songs. After ‘Tequila Little Time’, hopefully it goes all the way to the top. Wherever it lands, I’m happy with it. We’re going to have a new single off the next record, then we’re going to finish up the next record. Hopefully it’ll be out by September.” – Jon Pardi.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO