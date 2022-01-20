River Spirit announces Jon Pardi show

From his lyrics to his live shows and even the recent launch of his Pardi Batch Whiskey, Jon Pardi has no issues living up to his festive last name. So would Jon ever consider opening up his own bar? The answer may surprise you.
In a recent podcast interview with Rob + Holly on Audacy, Jon Pardi let the cat out of the bag that he is currently working on a new album slated for fall release. “It’s been a crazy year. A lot of these projects I’m doing right now is something I’ve been waiting to do. I took 2020 off of songwriting. I wrote here and there, and now this year we’re really going to buckle down and write songs. After ‘Tequila Little Time’, hopefully it goes all the way to the top. Wherever it lands, I’m happy with it. We’re going to have a new single off the next record, then we’re going to finish up the next record. Hopefully it’ll be out by September.” – Jon Pardi.
We love to spring surprises, so we're going to spring this one on you: Rhythms on the River has announced its Spring Concert Series lineup. It seems that I get excited each time I hear about another outdoor event that we can attend, as we've been couped up for a while now. I am VERY ready to head out to listen to live music!
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
You had me at Turnpike Troubadours… The Windy City Smokeout Festival is a massive barbecue and country music festival held in Chicago every year. I mean c’mon, barbecue, cold beer, and country music… what else do you need? On top of that, the annual festival, which is held at the United Center, has officially dropped their full lineup this year… with one HELLUVA surprise. The Turnpike Troubadours. In addition to the previously announced Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and […]
The post Turnpike Troubadours To Co-Headline 2022 Windy City Smokeout With Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Father John Misty, Lake Street Dive, and Guster will all perform at this year’s Green River Festival, to be held June 24-26. Other bands scheduled to perform include Waxahatchee, Ripe, Galactic, and Hiss Golden Messenger, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will return...
We may have reached our limit of country stars opening bars in downtown Nashville. JON PARDI was asked about it, but he thinks the area is saturated. If he ever did open something, it would be much farther south. Quote, “If we did do a bar . . . I...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala announces headline entertainer, Jon Wolfe. Wolfe is a country singer who invites Tylerites to “get ready to honky-tonk.”. “Cancer does not discriminate, and never will. Someday, we hope that cancer will be eradicated and, together with your support,...
Christina Aguilera released her second Spanish-language project on Friday, which comes almost 22 years after her first one. The 41-year-old pop star's EP La Fuerza follows 2000's Mi Reflejo, and features the singles Pa' Mis Muchachas, Somos Nada, and the latest, Santo. The siren took to Instagram to share her...
Country Hall of Famer Tom T Hall died by suicide aged 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee last year, it has emerged.The musician, born Thomas T Hall, was a highly-regarded songwriter in country music, known for hits including “Harper Valley PTA”, performed by Jeannie C Riley in 1968, and others such as “Homecoming” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis”. Known fondly by fans as “The Storyteller”, Hall wrote a total of 12 No 1 hit songs and a further 26 Top 10s, and is ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all...
Click here to read the full article. Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter has purchased a century-old estate in L.A.’s Windsor Square neighborhood. Records reveal Tranter paid entrepreneur Pasquale Rotella nearly $10.3 million for the property, originally listed over a year ago for $12 million. Rotella — who happens to be “Girls Next Door” star Holly Madison’s ex-husband — picked up the place in 2018 for $8.7 million; he subsequently reimagined it with a so-called “Roaring 20s meets Great Gatsby” vibe.
After fronting the New York City rock group Semi Precious Weapons, Tranter turned to songwriting and went on to co-write some of...
Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
Five years after its inaugural event in Santa Ana, CA, the Emo, Pop-punk, and Indie-filled ‘When We Were Young Festival ‘is making its return for a full day of music on Saturday, October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. There is always something to celebrate at River Raisin Distillery. After being open a little less than 18 months, Joe and Krista Jarvis are working on their second original spirit — and that is something they want to celebrate with plenty of fanfare.
Dolly Parton turned 76 on January 19 and took to Instagram to honor the occasion. The “Jolene” singer shared a throwback photo in her “birthday suit.”. At 76, she continues to be the witty, hard-working artist we know and love. The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, turned...
Comments / 0