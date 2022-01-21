ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IN

Eastern Greene beats Shakamak

By Omar Tellow
 1 day ago

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Eastern Greene Thunderbirds defeated Shakamak 52-33 on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2005. The Thunderbirds trailed 12-10 in the 1st quarter but outscored the Lakers 10-4 leading up to halftime. The team also honored seniors Indy Workman and Aloria Kines on senior night.

G2H: Northview 74, Indian Creek 63

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights win at Indian Creek, 74-63. Drew Cook finished with 32 points in three quarters. Nolan White added 12 points and 7 rebounds. Braden Allen finished with 13.
TRAFALGAR, IN
Indiana State edged by Valparaiso

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores got 25 points from Cam Henry but it was not enough against Valparaiso in a 75-73 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Kailex Stephens added 13 points and 7 rebounds and Zach Hobbs had 10 points. Cooper Neese missed the game due to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
South Wrestling wins The Hammer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute South wrestling team defeated North 52-27 on Wednesday evening to clinch The Hammer for the sixth consecutive year. The Braves got wins from seniors Mekhi Moore and Christian Verst to cut into the Patriots lead. North got early victories from Logan Wenzel, Nicholas Sconce and Sammy Saunders […]
North tops Northview, 45-40

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North beats Northview for a second time this season, 45-40 Tuesday night. Mark Hankins scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Colin Frank finished with 7 points and 11 rebounds. North improves to 14-1 on the season. Drew Cook finished with 18 points for Northview. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sycamores stop Evansville, 69-51

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Del’Janae Williams had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals Tuesday evening to lead Indiana State past visiting Evansville, 69-51, inside the Hulman Center. Marie Hunter added 11 points for the Sycamores, who held Evansville to its lowest point total of the season. Indiana State improves to 8-7 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Stewart named Player of The Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North Senior Zoe Stewart has been named an IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of The Week. Stewart averaged 38 points in a pair of big wins against Marshall and Terre Haute South. She broke her own school record for most points in a game with 45 against the Lady Lions.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Thomas named Player of The Week

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Cloverdale Senior Kyle Thomas has been named an IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of The Week. Thomas averaged 30.5 ppg in a pair of wins against Cascade and Parke Heritage.
CLOVERDALE, IN
Bohner resigns from Casey-Westfield

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAW) – Jay Bohner has resigned as the head football coach at Casey-Westfield. Bohner led the Warriors to a 23-21 overall record in five seasons, including a 6-4 mark in 2021.
CASEY, IL
Sycamores finalize 2022 football schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Head Coach Curt Mallory and the Indiana State football program announced the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday morning. The 11-game slate will feature six home games at Memorial Stadium, including a Thursday night opener against North Alabama, to highlight the upcoming year. The 2022 home opener is set for Thursday, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
G2H: Linton 38, Bloomfield 35

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners beat the Bloomfield Cardinals, 38-35 Friday night at Glover Gym. The Cardinals named the court after legendary Coach Ron McBride. Linton has won both games against Bloomfield this season.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
Carpenter wins Play of the Night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North’s Bryson Carpenter wins Play of the Night. Carpenter comes up clutch for the Patriots as the keep The Shoe, 38-32.
