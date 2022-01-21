Eastern Greene beats Shakamak

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Eastern Greene Thunderbirds defeated Shakamak 52-33 on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2005. The Thunderbirds trailed 12-10 in the 1st quarter but outscored the Lakers 10-4 leading up to halftime. The team also honored seniors Indy Workman and Aloria Kines on senior night.

