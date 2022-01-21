Eastern Greene beats Shakamak
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Eastern Greene Thunderbirds defeated Shakamak 52-33 on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2005. The Thunderbirds trailed 12-10 in the 1st quarter but outscored the Lakers 10-4 leading up to halftime. The team also honored seniors Indy Workman and Aloria Kines on senior night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0