ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Peanut allergy treatment effective on toddlers, study finds

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlVx4_0dra5SH900

A peanut allergy treatment often used on children 4 years old and up in the U.S. appears to be safe for toddlers too, a new study has found.

Around 2% of children in the country suffer from the allergy , some to a debilitating degree, which is why the discovery is "extremely exciting," said Dr. David Stukus, professor of clinical pediatrics and director of the Food Allergy Treatment Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

In the study, conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases across multiple hospitals, researchers added powder containing peanuts to the daily diets of children, and found that over time, a large majority of them became desensitized to peanuts.

MORE: Early treatment could tame peanut allergies in small kids

A smaller group of children even achieved full remission, meaning they were no longer allergic to peanuts at all.

While almost all the children studied had reactions to the peanut products, most were mild to moderate in severity, experts said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFqHZ_0dra5SH900
Sacramento Bee via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO:Michael Lee takes his peanut-allergy treatment: consuming a precisely measured dose of peanuts. The program began with a tiny amount of peanut powder mixed into liquids or soft foods in Sacramento, Calif., June 19, 2014.

The study also found that the younger the patients were when they started the treatment, the better they were able to tolerate peanuts, and the more likely they were to achieve full remission.

This means the treatment may be more effective if started while children's immune systems are still developing.

"This suggests that if we do start treatment younger, there is a potential to help some children become non-allergic," said Dr. Lisa Wheatley, section chief at the NIAID Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation.

Pediatric immunology experts interviewed by ABC News said they believe the study marks an important step in allergy research; still, they said more studies are needed to better understand young children's immune systems and how they change.

MORE: How climate change is making allergy season even worse

The experts said children with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from the study, and warned that adding peanut products to the diets of children with known peanut allergies can cause serious reactions and should only be done under the guidance of a physician.

They added that while the study's findings are promising, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment plan for children with peanut allergies, and parents must weigh the risks, benefits and expectations before letting their kids receive a treatment of any kind.

Aubrie Ford is an emergency medicine resident at Northwell Health, in New York, and a contributor to the ABC News Med Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Early Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergies Shows Potential in Toddlers

An estimated 2% of American children are allergic to peanuts, a top eight allergen that is often reported to cause fatal or near-fatal allergic reactions. With peanut allergies in children on the rise, the need for effective treatment has urged researchers to find innovative solutions. In January 2020, the U.S....
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Peanut allergy could be tamed in some kids using oral immunotherapy: study

If treated early enough, young children may be able to overcome their peanut allergies, according to researchers. In a new study published Thursday in the journal The Lancet, a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that giving peanut oral immunotherapy to children ages 1 to 3 years old who are highly peanut-allergic induced remission of that allergy in one-fifth.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Allergy#Allergy Treatment#Peanuts#Getty Images#Abc News
deseret.com

Can kids overcome peanut allergies? What a new study says

Young children could potentially overcome peanut allergies if they receive treatment at an early age, The Associated Press reports. The news: A new study — conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and published in the medical journal Lancet — found that helping children build a tolerance to peanuts can help stop allergic reactions.
HEALTH
tpr.org

Fort Hood study shows writing therapy is highly effective treatment for PTSD

A short-term writing treatment can be just as effective as cognitive processing therapy for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. In a paper published by JAMA Network Open earlier this week, researchers say the five-session treatment, called written exposure therapy, may be more appealing and convenient to military personnel, thus improving their chances of finishing treatment. For military mental health providers balancing heavy patient loads, it could also be a game changer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
technologynetworks.com

Immunotherapy Induced Peanut Allergy Remission in Some Children

A clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health has found that giving peanut oral immunotherapy to highly peanut-allergic children ages 1 to 3 years safely desensitized most of them to peanut and induced remission of peanut allergy in one-fifth. The immunotherapy consisted of a daily oral dose of peanut flour for 2.5 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added 22 Destinations to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

Omicron is out here doing the most to ruin any hope of a vacation in the near future. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved all of cruise travel to a Level 4 in its warning system, the highest level, dashing our hopes of hitting the seas anytime soon. And now, the CDC has added 22 additional destinations to its already-lengthy "avoid travel" advisory.
TRAVEL
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GMA

GMA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy