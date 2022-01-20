Sandy library branches out with new event

Librarians prepare B.Y.O.P. plant swap for Sunday, Feb. 13, in the community room.

Librarian Maureen Houck will host a plant swap in the Sandy Public Library Community Room, 38980 Proctor Blvd., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

"We are always looking for new programming ideas," Houck said. "The plant swap is one that some other libraries across the country have done. We know people in our community like gardening based on the popularity of our Seed Library and Master Gardener series. We wanted to offer something for those who like to spend their time gardening indoors."

Interested attendees are encouraged to bring a "healthy, pest-free houseplant or cutting" to swap and their own containers to take new plants home.

"I have some Pothos cuttings that I am hoping will have some roots established in time for the program," Houck said. "I may also be bringing in a cutting from my Dracaena plant. A few other library staff and a volunteer have also propagated some plants from their own homes as well. We have some aloe, coleus, snake plant cuttings, spider plants, orchids and a philodendron currently waiting for their new homes. If you don't have (a plant or cutting) to bring, that's OK, too."

The swap is a drop-in event, so people can come by the library anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. the day of the event and participate. No advance reservation is needed.

"The focus is on houseplants, but all plants are welcome at the swap as long as they are disease- and pest-free," Houck said.

This will be the first in-person program for adults hosted in the library since the pandemic began in early 2020.

"I'm looking forward to seeing members of the community that may not have been in the library for a while," Houck said. "This program is the start of our transition back to offering programming in the building."

Houck hopes to make the plant swap an annual event.

For further information on the plant swap, email mhouck@ci.sandy.or.us. For more information about the programs offered at the library, follow the city of Sandy on Facebook, visit ci.sandy.or.us/library/page/library-programs-events or call the library at 503-668-5537 to receive monthly newsletter by email.