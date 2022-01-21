Pelicans run past Knicks to snap road losing streak

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a 102-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help the Pelicans survive getting outrebounded 48-35.

Josh Hart added 17 as the Pelicans shot 50 percent and hit 11 3-pointers on a night when Brandon Ingram was held to 15 and appeared to tweak his ankle in the second half.

Devonte’ Graham contributed 12 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter while rookies Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Mitchell Robinson totaled 17 points and 15 boards but the Knicks got little else from their starters en route to a third straight loss. RJ Barrett, who scored 35 in the first meeting with New Orleans, also scored 17 but did not play in the fourth quarter when the Knicks attempted a comeback.

Julius Randle also was benched in the fourth after being held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Immanuel Quickley contributed 11 of his 14 in the final period while rookie Quentin Grimes and Alec Burks added 13 apiece as the Knicks shot 37.7 percent and misfired on 29 of 38 3-point tries.

Three days after blowing an 18-point lead and taking a 12-point loss to the Boston Celtics, the Pelicans picked up their first road win since beating Orlando on Dec. 23. New Orleans held a 13-point lead early in the second and a four-point edge at halftime before outscoring the Knicks 35-15 in the third to take an 81-57 edge.

New York outscored the Pelicans 34-21 with Barrett, Randle, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier on the bench but never got the deficit under double digits until Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 36.7 seconds left. Hart responded on the next possession with a layup to finish it off.

–Field Level Media

