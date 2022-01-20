ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leyland child rapist who abused victim for 10 years jailed

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who sexually abused a young girl over the course of a decade has been jailed for 21 years. The victim was aged between six and 16 when she was abused by Graham Gill, 66,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Laughing murderer who fled to Shrewsbury jailed for 20 years

A cold-blooded killer who fled to Shrewsbury after stabbing his friend to death has been jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years. Sean Bulle, 21, had been laughing and joking with father-of-one Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, last July but after being annoyed by his friend taking a phone call stabbed him in the chest leaving him to die in the hallway of a block of flats in Wolverhampton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abuser#Rapist#Preston Crown Court#Lancashire Police#Bbc North West
The Independent

Hunt for rapists who attacked teenager in London alleyway

Police are hunting two masked men who raped an 18-year-old woman in south London.The teenager was walking down an alleyway off Elm Grove, near Peckham Rye railway station, shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday when she was attacked from behind by two men who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her, officers say.The men were described as wearing dark clothing and both wore gloves and face coverings.The woman is being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.There have been no arrests.Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, detective superintendent Clair Kelland said: “The investigation into this incident is fast-paced and ongoing, and involves an extensive crime scene.“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 240/14JAN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Garda reports of domestic abuse in Ireland rose by 10% in 2021

Gardai responded to 48,400 domestic abuse incidents last year, an increase of 10% on 2020.Charges brought by the Garda for domestic abuse crimes also increased in 2021.There were 4,250 criminal charges for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders in 2021 – a 6% increase on 2020.Gardai said there were also 8,600 charges for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse in 2021, up 13% on the previous 12 months.The figures have been published as part of an update on the work of Operation Faoiseamh.The operation began in April 2020 as part of the Garda’s community response to Covid-19 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party

A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thewestsidegazette.com

Judge Who Gave Leniency to Rapist is Removed from Criminal Docket in Illinois

On January 13, an Illinois judge was removed from a criminal court docket in Adams County after exploding at a prosecutor whose approval of sexual assault survivors on Facebook he mistook for an insult against him. Judge Robert Adrian’s assignment change follows widespread condemnation for overturning a decision in a...
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect fired at a victim who was with a child

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges after police say he fired a gun at a victim who was standing in a doorway with a child. Cameron Howard was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Independent

Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital

Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop – who murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s – has died in hospital, the Prison Service said.The 55-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton East Sussex, in October 1986.He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carlisle man admits modern slavery of victim kept in shed

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable worker who was kept in a freezing 6ft (2m) shed for 40 years. Peter Swailes, 56, denied conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view to exploitation, but changed his plea at Carlisle Crown Court. The defendant's father, also Peter Swailes, 81,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barry Bennell: Victim who sued Man City 'baffled' by abuse ruling

A man who sued Manchester City for being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell while he was a scout at the football club has said losing the case has left him "baffled". He was one of eight claimants abused by Bennell when they played for schoolboy teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Further arrest in murder investigation

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. The man is being questioned in relation to the potential withholding of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pontypool murder accused husband 'did not care about jail'

A husband accused of murdering his wife told a friend he did not care if he went to prison for killing her, a court has heard. Linda Maggs, 74, was killed by husband David, 71, at their home in Sebastopol, near Pontypool, in Torfaen. She suffered at least 15 stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy