Missing Newark 85-year-old man located
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)–The Newark Division of Police says an endangered missing man has been located.
Roger Boggs, 85, left his home on New Haven Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening to pick up food at Bob Evans on N. 21st.
Friday morning police announced Boggs had been located.
