ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Missing Newark 85-year-old man located

By Tony Mirones
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WuMm_0dra4U0O00

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)–The Newark Division of Police says an endangered missing man has been located.

Roger Boggs, 85, left his home on New Haven Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening to pick up food at Bob Evans on N. 21st.

Friday morning police announced Boggs had been located.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen charged with bringing gun to Fort Hayes HS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to a Columbus high school.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10 a.m., Friday, a 16-year-old male was stopped by school security at Fort Hayes High School, and was found to be carrying a gun in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fairfield County crash

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after he lost control of his car while trying to pass another car early Saturday morning in Fairfield County. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:12 a.m. in Rushcreek Township. A 2014 Honda Civic driven by Cody […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crash on I-70 at Brice Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after an accident on I-70 east bound at the Brice Road ramp. The person was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m. this evening, following the crash which happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Friday evening, said Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Medics took the person to Mount Carmel […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Newark, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Newark, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips in Mohamed Adam homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police, as well as Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are asking for tips in the death of a Somali community leader.   During a news conference Friday, police announced that they continue to investigate the death of imam Dr. Mohamed Hassan Adam, and released video of a person of interest […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12 guns, opioids worth 35k seized by sheriff

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Guns including AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized by police on Thursday during a drug swoop which also netted opioids and cash. Nearly 900 pills of Oxycodone Hydrochloride worth $35,000 plus a dozen guns are off the streets following an investigation by the Franklin County […]
HILLIARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in crash involving tractor on I-70 East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-70 eastbound closed Saturday morning in west Franklin County after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash occurred Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 88 close to the Madison County line. Investigators say a tractor trailer struck a 2004 Nissan […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FCSO: Fentanyl bag exploded during vehicle search

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — No deputies were injured after nearly being exposed to fentanyl when a baggy exploded during a search of a suspect’s vehicle.   According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2 a.m., Sunday, a vehicle was stopped in the area of U.S. 23 and I-270 for the driver who […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Car stolen using a tow truck, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help identifying three people they say used a tow truck to steal a car from the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say that about 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, two men and one woman drove onto the lot, in the 4000 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two arrested after stabbing on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State campus police have arrested two people after a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Ohio Union South garage. A Buckeye Alert was sent at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday with a report on a “serious assault, possibly involving a weapon.” It was later confirmed that an altercation in the garage […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced 41 years to life for murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A judge sentenced a man convicted of murder to 41 years to life in prison. In July of 2020, Jaylon Walker, 24, shot Devontay Stanton, 23, who later died from his injuries. Walker was arrested the next month in connection with the shooting.  Walker was convicted of a list of felonies in Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Restaurant Week from Jan. 24-29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin Monday, Jan. 24, with more than 150 central Ohio restaurants participating. From Monday through Friday, Jan. 29, restaurants will be offering special menus, with the proceeds benefiting Stop the Suffering Animal Rescue, a Columbus-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats in Ohio from high-kill […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Getting hooked on fishing during the Ohio Musky Show

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–Like so many events in 2021, the Ohio Musky Show was canceled. This year the event returned better than ever. Many anglers are hooked on catching that freshwater apex predator. “Musky fishing is more about fishing than catching, and they’re very difficult to catch,” said Greg Them from Marysville, Ohio. “You get rewarded […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy