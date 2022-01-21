ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VBFD engine rear-ended while responding to crash on I-264

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw3mb_0dra2jVf00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person was charged with reckless driving after Virginia State Police say they rear-ended a Virginia Beach Fire Department engine that was responding to a crash on I-264 Thursday night.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on I-264 eastbound, west of the old toll plaza. The vehicle involved in the crash was facing the wrong direction, blocking the traffic lane and shoulder.

The VBFD engine was blocking the crash scene wen it was rear-ended by a 2004 Honda Accord. No firefighters were in the truck when it was hit.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Jade Amber Davis of Chesapeake, was not hurt in the incident. Davis was charged with reckless driving.

