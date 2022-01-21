ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood shortage crisis becomes more complicated following a fire at blood bank

By Alece Courville
(KLFY) Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals, including 23 hospitals across 21 parishes in the state.

Louisiana is home to three blood banks.

After a Tuesday night fire at the Baton Rouge location, two are fully operational.

Stephanie Kizziar with Vitalant tells News Ten, “That’s a little scary because we don’t want hospitals to be in a crisis mode where we can’t even provide the blood they need.”

The Baton Rouge location will continue to take donations in their blood mobile in the parking lot.

“It is definitely a much smaller amount we can take in,” Kizziar adds.

But with an ongoing pandemic, small just got a lot smaller.

Social distancing must be in place, forcing them to operate at minimum capacity.

Kizziar explains, “Not only in Baton Rouge are we limited capacity because we can’t use the building, our buses are at half capacity.”

This is where Lafayette can help the capital city.

This location can accommodate more donors and hopefully make up the difference.

“It’s not like Baton Rouge blood supply stays only in Baton Rouge. We work together throughout the state,” says Kizziar.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

