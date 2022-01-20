Setting up Postgres with Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 20.04

Programmatically upload NFTs to OpenSea.io using JavaScript. In the following post, I’ll cover how I used a simple script to programmatically mint a set of unique NFTs on OpenSea.io. Please note that this is merely a proof of concept on how to use dAppeteer/Puppeteer and JavaScript (more specifically TypeScript) to automate websites. I do not encourage using any of the code below to interact with OpenSea.io or any other 3rd party websites. Please make sure to explicitly check the respective terms of services of the website you interact with, to avoid being permanently banned and getting your content removed. Please don’t use this script to mint 100,000 tokens on OpenSea.io — that was just a flashy headline trying to grab your attention ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Having that said, using scripting to automate manual tasks is a great way to learn JavaScript, HTML, and how to interact with 3rd party websites programmatically.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO