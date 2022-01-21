ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augmented Reality Solutions Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants: HoloBuilder, TeamViewer, MojoApps

Las Vegas Herald
 1 day ago

The latest research on "Augmented Reality Solutions Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

thedallasnews.net

Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP, Instaclustr, EnterpriseOB, IBM, MLab & MongoDB etc.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

TeamViewer and NSF Partner to Digitalize the Food Industry with Cutting Edge Augmented Reality Solution EyeSucceed

TeamViewer, a global leading provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a new commercial agreement with NSF International Food Safety, LLC, a global public health and safety organization. The companies have partnered to pursue a joint goal: the accelerated growth of wearable software EyeSucceed, a powerful augmented reality (AR) application based on TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline. EyeSucceed has the ability to digitalize processes and address critical challenges in the food industry. The commercial agreement leverages TeamViewer’s technological capabilities and NSF’s industry expertise and global customer base.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Trends#Holobuilder#Mojoapps#Htf Mi
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT

