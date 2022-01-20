FY22 Spring Compression Increases

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt intake (by drinking V-8 juice). She is on three blood pressure medications: losartan, carvedilol and amlodipine. She has not gotten advice from her cardiologist nor her primary care physician what to do about her swollen ankles other than elevate them daily. She often feels fatigued. An echocardiogram this year did not find anything unusual. At least one of her blood pressure medications is a diuretic. What should she do? I don’t want her to get dehydrated by reducing liquids (I don’t think she drinks more than a few cups of liquids during the day right now), yet water is retained in her ankles. Please share some possible steps to take in this situation. — E.M.

