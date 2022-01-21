Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, And More Pursue Their Own Mysterious Objectives In Upcoming Thriller “Grid”

"Who took that photo of me?" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for an Indonesian thriller titled Photocopier, which is now available to watch on Netflix worldwide (in most countries) as of today. The film premiered at last year's Busan Film Festival, then won a bunch of awards at Festival Film Indonesia - including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and others. After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened. "Will she see light at the end of the tunnel?" It seems like the deeper she gets, the more trouble she stirs up. Only because she just wants to find out what really happened. Another of these tragic stories about a young woman. Starring Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon as Sur, Chicco Kurniawan, Lutesha, Jerome Kurnia, Dea Panendra, and Giulio Parengkuan. This looks tragic, but the style is damn good.

