Louisiana Women Fall at App State, 55-46

BOONE, N.C. – A fourth quarter surge from Louisiana’s offense was not enough to overcome a slow start as the Ragin’ Cajuns fell on the road to App State, 55-46, on Thursday night.

Louisiana (11-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) struggled to find its rhythm, finishing 22-for-57 (38.6%) from the field and without a made 3-pointer. In addition to the poor shooting performance, the team turned the ball over 25 times, which App State converted into 26 points.

Although the offense was not clicking, the Ragin’ Cajuns did a great job on the glass by outrebounding the Mountaineers, 40-28, and owning a 10-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Senior Ty’Reona Doucet was a bright spot, notching her third consecutive double-double with a game-high 19 points and 14 rebounds. Makayia Hallmon was the only other Cajun in double figures with 14 points.

Louisiana scored 14 points in the third quarter, matching its point production from the entire first half, and pulled within five points before App State (8-8, 2-1 Sun Belt) finished the period on a 13-4 run to take a 40-28 lead after three.

Trailing 46-36 at the final media timeout, Louisiana stole back the momentum and cut the deficit to three (48-45) when Hallmon hit a jumper in the paint with 1:06 to play. That was as close as the Cajuns got, though, as the Mountaineers took advantage of multiple trips to the free throw line in the final minute to claim the 55-46 victory.

With Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina being canceled due to COVID-19, Louisiana will not play against again until Saturday, Jan. 29, when it welcomes in-state rival ULM to the CAJUNDOME.