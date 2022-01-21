ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Promise FAFSA deadline being extended amid weather conditions, COVID

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwZWm_0dra0Bcf00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The deadline for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA and the priority FAFSA deadline to the Tennessee Student Assistance Award have been extended to March 1, 2022, according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).

The extended deadline will be applicable to new and continuing students and is meant for those looking to utilize to Tennessee Promise program.

Canadian authorities charge suspect in Volunteer High School ‘swatting’ incident

The THEC states they made the decision due to recent bad weather and complications from COVID.

According to the THEC, students in Tennessee are lagging behind last year’s FAFSA completion rate with this year’s rate at 49.5%, and last year’s rate being 76%.

Not filling out the FAFSA means that families in Tennessee are leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

You can fill out your FAFSA by clicking here . There are also resources available to guide you through filling out the FAFSA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘A unified voice:’ Superintendents unite to advocate for students, set legislative priorities

(WJHL) — What started as a method of problem-solving during the pandemic has turned into setting priorities for legislation that will affect Northeast Tennessee education. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, local superintendents from every Northeast Tennessee city and county school system in the Tri-Cities viewing area have been […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate reaches record high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 community spread rate reached a new high last week, according to data released by the state on Wednesday. The seven-county region added 6,882 new cases between Sunday and Saturday, a record-high. That is up 47% from the week prior and up 172% over two weeks. The data show […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

JCDA taps new director at ‘critical time’ for John Sevier project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patricia “Tish” Oldham will become the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) executive director Feb. 7 and take the reins at what JCDA’s chairman called a “critical time” for the agency’s project to convert the former John Sevier hotel to a new use. “We are grateful to have her level of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fafsa#Covid#Thec#Tennessee Promise#Canadian#Volunteer High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

BrightRidge warning of ongoing scams

The company stated in a Facebook post that scammers will often pretend to be utility bill collectors or BrightRidge employees and make contact through phone calls, emails or even in-person in attempts to scam you out of your money.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Unicoi County Schools to remain closed Friday due to COVID-19

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools will remain closed Friday due to COVID-19. Director of Schools John English said the extra day off may help mitigate the spread of the virus and give students and staff time to get well as the school system deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and staffing issues. This will […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Schools grieving after death of teacher

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local school district is mourning the loss of one of its educators. A post from the Science Hill Athletics Department asked the community for prayers after the passing of Jenny Turner. A spokesperson for Johnson City Schools (JCS) said Jenny Turner was a teacher at Town Acres Elementary School, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health: 343 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drops were seen across the board Friday after Ballad Health released its daily COVID-19 hospitalization data. The health system, which spans across a 21-county service area, revealed that 343 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in its facilities, and seven children are fighting the virus at Niswonger. Ballad used state-reported data to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Public Schools giving students at-home COVID tests

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) has launched a program that provides students with at-home COVID-19 tests to help avoid possible quarantines. A post from BVPS states the “Test to Stay” option is completely voluntary. A student who would typically have to quarantine after being deemed a close contact to a positive […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy