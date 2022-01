American Airlines Group Inc. has slashed thousands of flights across its network for the month of March, including 806 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. As reported this week and confirmed by the carrier, most of the flight changes by American are targeted at its most popular U.S. hubs. That includes CLT, which had the fourth-highest number of cuts for March made between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 — behind Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago-O'Hare International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, respectively.

