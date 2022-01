Set to take off in April, Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Lynx Air has put its initial routes on sale. There are seven in all, involving five cities with 39 weekly flights in the peak summer. Utilizing the B737 MAX 8, Lynx will compete with between three and five airlines per route. Air Canada and WestJet strongly dominate the markets, but with little lower-priced alternatives – even with Flair operating all seven routes. Lynx must ensure it achieves unit costs lower than unit revenue.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO