James Bond Producers Confirm Idris Elba Is "Part of the Conversation" for Next 007

Perhaps it would be better to start over with James Bond by taking on a relatively unknown actor to play the role? It’s easy to imagine how many people might be shocked enough to stand there with mouths agape at the audacity of such a thought, but it’s kind of amusing as well. But without being vindictive or even contrary, there is a good reason why it might help to pursue such an idea. There’s been a general outpouring of opinion over who should take on the mantle of James Bond next, as some believe a woman should take the role or a person of color, or that the part should go to someone that looks a little closer to what a classic Bond would look like. There have been plenty of stars that have been looked at as great replacements for the current star, Daniel Craig. It’s even been stated that James Bond is a codename, and not a real person, which would open up the position in a big way if this happened to be true. But there is one idea that hasn’t been floated nearly as much as the others.

