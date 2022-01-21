Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing COVID-19 complications

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Adele on Thursday announced the postponement of all 24 dates of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

In a video shared to Twitter, the 30 singer cited cases of COVID-19 among her team and other issues related to the pandemic as she said the Weekends With Adele shows that were set to open Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace would be rescheduled.

"We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays, and half my crew, half my team have come down with COVID," she said in the tearful video. "It's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I can right now."

The residency was set to run through April and available tickets for all of the shows had sold out. Prices for some tickets exceeded $6,000 at face value.

"We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele," Caesars Palace said in a statement shared to Instagram. "Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary."

Adele on Thursday said she was "upset" and "embarrassed" while offering an apology to those who had already traveled to Las Vegas for the show and assuring all of the dates will be rescheduled.

"We're on it right now. I'm going to finish my show and get it where it's supposed to be. I'm sorry it's been impossible, we've been up against so much but it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry," she said.

Ticketmaster will offer refunds for the shows for 30 days beginning Thursday.