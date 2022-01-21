ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online Bringing Back Classic Zelda Game Next Month

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of Banjo-Kazooie for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo has revealed the next N64 classic coming to the service: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask! The Zelda game will be added in February, but no specific date has been provided. Subscribers would likely prefer to see N64...

comicbook.com

