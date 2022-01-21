ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2 cameos: This popular Marvel hero might have confirmed his cameo

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago

The massive Spider-Man: No Way Home surprises leaked several months before the film’s premiere. The evidence was so abundant that the actors involved in the project had a hard time denying they joined Tom Holland for this massive multiverse adventure. The cameos in Doctor Strange 2 are even crazier than that. This is the kind of movie that might feature dozens of Avengers surprises that will make fans happy. Some of the most common Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors involve heroes you’d expect to see, like Deadpool, Iron Man, and Wolverine. And it turns out that one of the actors playing one of Marvel’s beloved characters might have confirmed their Doctor Strange 2 cameo.

Mind you, big Multiverse of Madness spoilers will follow below.

Why Doctor Strange 2 is like Endgame

The thing that turned Avengers: Endgame into the biggest superhero movie of all time when it comes to earnings is the Infinity War cliffhanger. The ending of Avengers 3 sparked a lot of conversation online about the dead heroes. In the year that passed between the two Avengers installments, we saw an incredible number of reports that confirmed the return of the dead Avengers. And the rumors fueled continuous chatter online about Avengers 4.

The only thing that approached that sort of hype was the No Way Home chatter in the past few months. But the difference is that No Way Home rumors kept confirming the same four actors. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hardy would all appear in the film. The older Spider-Man actors appeared in most of these rumors.

The same “recipe” will help fuel interest in Doctor Strange 2. In that regard, Multiverse of Madness is more like Endgame when it comes to cameos. That’s because the number of Avengers showing up in this multiverse film might exceed our expectations.

The crazy cameos

It’s not just Deadpool, Iron Man, and Wolverine that has us excited about Doctor Strange 2. As we get closer to the film’s release, we’re getting more and more reports about the Marvel actors that might appear in the movie. Several X-Men mutants could show up in the sequel, as well as several Fantastic Four members. One of the most exciting Doctor Strange 2 rumors said that it’s none other than John Krasinski playing an alternate Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. We did compile a list of amazing Doctor Strange 2 cameos at this link.

Getting back to Wolverine, this is the character that Marvel fans want most to see in the MCU. Hugh Jackman famously retired from the role with Logan. That’s easily the best movie in the Wolverine franchise and a great end to Jackman’s run as one of the most beloved mutants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkemP_0drZzWzh00
Professor X (James McAvoy), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in X-Men: First Class. Image source: Fox

Did Hugh Jackman just confirm his return to Wolverine?

But Jackman did say in previous interviews that he would have considered teaming up with the Avengers. That was before Disney bought Fox, at a time when such an event seemed impossible. Doctor Strange 2 might be the first film that would offer Jackman the chance to get back to his iconic Wolverine role and share the screen with many Avengers.

We did see direct evidence that Jackman discussed with Marvel’s Kevin Feige last summer. And Jackman trolled the internet beautifully with a Wolverine reference nearly a year before the Doctor Strange 2 release.

But the actor hilariously denied returning to Wolverine in an interview a few weeks after that. He went on to instruct the interviewer to make sure Deadpool hears about it. “Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds], because he’s like, doesn’t believe it, he thinks I’m joking. Please,” the actor said.

With all that in mind, we have a different video showing Jackman where the actor seems to confirm that he’s playing Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2. Check it out below:

Someone asks Jackman whether he’ll appear as Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2 in the clip above. It’s unclear whether the actor understood the question or whether he’s just faking it.

But he clearly confirms that he’s Wolverine, generally speaking. Of course, he is Wolverine. We’re yet to see Marvel recast the role. But did he just tell the world that he’s Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2 in a way that lets him deny to Kevin Feige that he did?

You’ll be the judge of that. What’s certain is that the Wolverine cameo rumors for Doctor Strange 2 will not die down anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Purported Doctor Strange 2 photo might reveal one of the movie’s biggest cameos

Four cameos kept appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks ahead of the movie’s release. We saw rumors detailing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man variants repeatedly. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Tom Hardy’s Venom also popped up in rumors from time to time. That’s not going to be the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming MCU movie is a lot bigger than No Way Home, and it’s supposed to feature several massive cameos. It’s not just two significant co-stars joining Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) & co. for the sequel. It’s seemingly anybody worth having in a Marvel movie. And the leaks are about to get crazier and crazier. For example, the image you’ll see below might give us our first look at a Doctor Strange 2 Iron Man variant.
MOVIES
BGR.com

X-Men are coming to the MCU soon – here’s how Marvel might do it

Marvel is widely expected to feature several X-Men mutants in the next big MCU Phase 4 movie. That’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is shaping up to be a much more ambitious film than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Considering what we just experienced in No Way Home, it makes sense to see some of the Fox mutants in Doctor Strange 2. It’s not just excellent fan service, it’s also a celebration of the Marvel characters from the Fox universe. We never expected the Fox X-Men to appear in the MCU because solving the continuity problems would be a massive headache. As it stands now, the Foxverse of mutant stories doesn’t even really make sense.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 might fix Marvel’s X-Men problem, according to a crazy leak

When Kevin Feige announced the initial MCU Phase 4 titles in late July 2019, he ended the Comic-Con panel by saying that he didn’t even have time to talk about mutants. That was hot on the heels of Disney’s Fox acquisition that gave Marvel the rights to X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four. More than two years later, Feige still didn’t find time to talk about the MCU’s X-Men. But Doctor Strange 2 might tell us everything we need to know, potentially solving the MCU’s big problem with the mutants from X-Men.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Tom Hardy
Us Weekly

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Everything We Know So Far About the Marvel Movie

Stranger than ever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly introducing the multiverse, and the Doctor Strange sequel will finally dive headfirst into the weirdness. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first teased at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in December 2021. After the credits, audiences got their first look at the trailer for the May movie, and it’s clear that the sequel won’t just be a direct follow up to 2017’s Doctor Strange movie. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led flick will deal with some of the aftermath of several other Marvel movies and TV shows (which means there are spoilers ahead for every title through Spider-Man: No Way Home).
TV SHOWS
thepostathens.com

Existential Binge-Watching: Where we might see the Marvel Netflix heroes make their first reappearances in the MCU

Is there ever a break from the nerdy excitement that is the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Not really, no. The trailer for the next Marvel Disney+ show, Moon Knight, just dropped and it looks to be much more than just something to hold fans over until the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Moon Knight is definitely a lesser known Marvel character, everything seems to be setting up his introduction for success: the tone, the costume and, of course, Oscar Isaac being the lead of the project with the promise of showcasing multiple identities.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Doctor Strange#Cameos#Film Star#Avengers 4#No Way Home#Multiverse Of Madness
thedigitalfix.com

Zendaya says Euphoria might get a Tom Holland cameo

It turns out that Zendaya and Tom Holland may be expanding their working relationship passed the Marvel Cinematic Universe and diving into the world of TV together next. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting Euphoria season 2, Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Zendaya hinted at a potential future cameo of her on-screen and real-life beau Tom Holland in the Emmy winning TV series.
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Got In Touch with Ben Affleck for Daredevil Cameo

Before he was handing out beatdowns to the thugs of Gotham City, Ben Affleck was once in the Marvel Universe as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. However, his 2003 film which tried to capitalize on the massive popularity of Spider-Man failed to click with fans and critics and it's something Affleck has tried putting behind him.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Hugh Jackman 'Confirms' Involvement in Multiversal Sequel

It goes without saying that Fox's X-Men film franchise was a hit and miss but you also can't discount the fact that it pretty much launched Hugh Jackman's career to the stratosphere, making him one of the biggest stars on the face of this planet. Jackman went on to become the flagbearer of the franchise, playing Wolverine for nearly 17 years and setting a record for the longest career as a live-action superhero, a feat that still hasn't been beaten today.
MOVIES
Inverse

Doctor Strange 2 meme reveals every rumored MCU cameo

Marvel fans are starting to take their theories about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a bit too far. The film, which will hit theaters in early May, promises to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious and trippiest projects to date. Picking up where WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, Multiverse of Madness has already been confirmed to feature appearances from some truly weird comic book villains as well as What If…? Season 1’s best character.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: All the Rumored Cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It feels like every Marvel character from the last 20+ years of movies is rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Marvel fans are starting to take their theories about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a bit too far. The film, which will hit theaters in early May, promises to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious and trippiest projects to date. Picking up where WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, Multiverse of Madness has already been confirmed to feature appearances from some truly weird comic book villains as well as What If…? Season 1’s best character.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Has Bad News for Fans Expecting a Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Bucky Barnes got the chance to grow quite a bit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last year, dealing with his past head-on while also forming a bond with a human being not named Steve Rogers. The man is in perhaps the best place he's been in since first debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the franchise are wondering when the popular character will be making his way back to the screen. Unfortunately, it might be some time before Bucky Barnes returns, as he's not going to be one of the many rumored cameos in the next Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

296K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy